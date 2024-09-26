Watch Now
Homicide investigation underway after welfare check call at Barton Tower

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a homicide after being called to a downtown apartment building for a welfare check.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the John Barton Tower around 2 p.m. on Wednesday for a welfare check. Officers located a man who was dead from apparent trauma.

Homicide detectives were then called to the scene and began their investigation.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as 65-year-old Forest Hill Jr.

