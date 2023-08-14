Homicide suspected after IMPD locates man dead with gunshot wounds on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a death as a homicide on the city's east side Monday morning after a man was found dead.

According to police, around 7 a.m. officers were called to the 5300 block of E. 32nd Street for a death investigation. When they arrived they found an unresponsive male with trauma injuries.

Further investigation found the man had gunshot wounds.

IMPD asks anyone with possible information to call their homicide office at 317-327-3475 or email detective Chris Craighill at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov.