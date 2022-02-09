Howard County jail officer arrested for giving THC vape pens, suboxone to inmate

HOWARD COUNTY — A Howard County corrections officer is facing charges after the sheriff's office said she gave inmates THC vape pens and suboxone, according to the sheriff's office.

In a press release, the Howard County Sheriff's Office said the 32-year-old woman, gave inmates the THC vape pens and suboxone at least three times during the four months she was employed. Detectives began their investigation on Friday after receiving information about the situation.

On Tuesday afternoon, detectives found the woman on a unit she wasn't assigned to and in the area of the inmate she was allegedly trafficking with, according to the release. After a lockdown and search, detectives found a vape pen that contained THC.

A warrant was granted for detectives to search her vehicle where they found six grams of suboxone pills and additional undisclosed contraband, according to the release.

She was arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing in a schedule I, II or III substance, two counts of trafficking with an inmate, official misconduct and possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Formal charges haven't been filed, according to online court records. WRTV doesn't name suspects until formal charges have been filed.

Capt. Jordan Buckley said the woman's employment was terminated.

The case is still active and additional charges against multiple other subjects are anticipated, according to the release. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rod Shaffer at 765-614-3475.