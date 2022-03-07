Huntington bank in Plainfield robbed; police searching for suspect

PLAINFIELD — Police are searching for the suspect in a robbery Monday at the Huntington Bank on Stafford Road.

The suspect did not display a weapon but showed a note stating he was robbing the bank, according to a news release from the Plainfield Police Department.

Officers responded to the bank, at 2110 Stafford Rd., for a reported robbery.

Police said the suspect was described as a Black man in his late 20s or early 30s with acne scars on his face. He is about 5 feet and 11 or 10 inches tall.

He was wearing a white hoodie, dark pants and a dark baseball cap.

Police said a description of a suspect vehicle and photos were not immediately available.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Plainfield police Detective Cpl. Justin Walker at 317-754-5321 or mwalker@plainfieldpd.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the Plainfield Police Department Crime Tip Line at 317-754-5200 or with Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story.