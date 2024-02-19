'I go there everyday. It could have been me': Witnesses of Waffle House shooting speak about their experiences

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was inside a southwest side restaurant when six people were shot is speaking about the experience.

One witness, who asked to remain unnamed, was dining inside Waffle House on Lynhurst Drive Monday morning when a fight turned into another instance of gun violence in Indy.

"It was a lot of people in there, everything was calm. And next thing you know, my friend is pointing because my back was towards the door," the witness aid. "She was pointing telling me someone's fighting. And before I could turn around, they were fighting, and the shots just started ringing. And that's when everyone starts ducking and trying to hide."

After the gunfire settled, six people had been shot — one of which died as a result.

Shane Jarrett was outside of the restaurant when the shooting happened. He says he frequents the restaurant and it led him to wonders what could have happened to him if he were inside.

"I know all of them," Jarrett said. "I talk to them everyday. They know my order when I walk in. I don't even have to place an order. I go there everyday. Could have been me."

The shooting put an end to a violent weekend in Indy. In total, 17 people were shot between 10:30 p.m. on Friday and 4 a.m. on Monday.

Three of the 17 shot died.