IMPD arrests man after shooting on Harlan Street in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man arrested after he shot a man in the face and critically injured him told an officer his life was gone now and he had to live with that, according to a court document.

The man, 44, was arrested by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers after he shot a man, 27, around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Harlan Street, according to a preliminary probable cause affidavit.

"Now my life gone. Now I gotta live with that. I gotta live with that one little [expletive] anger thing man. Now I gotta live with that," the man told officers, according to the affidavit.

Through their investigation, detectives learned the man was shot in the face during an argument, according to the affidavit. The man then walks towards the man he shot and shot at the man on the ground.

The man who was shot remains in critical condition. But because of his injuries, homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Formal charges haven't been filed yet by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, according to online court records. WRTV doesn't name suspects until formal charges have been filed.

The case remains under investigation by Detective Brian Lambert. Anyone with information is asked to call 317-327-3475 or email him at Brian.Lambert2@indy.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.