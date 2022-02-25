IMPD asking for public's help in finding possible homicide witnesses

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking to identify people who may have witnessed an August 2020 homicide of a 54-year-old man.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released footage of the individuals Thursday, saying they may have information on the death of 54-year-old Victor Glover.

Video of possible witnesses

Victor Glover was found dead about 8 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 40 block of Jefferson Avenue, which is on Indianapolis' east side.

Glover was found dead with injuries indicating trauma when police responded.

MORE | People We've Lost: These are the Indianapolis homicide victims of 2022

"IMPD homicide detectives continued their investigation and are seeking the community's assistance in identifying these persons of interest depicted in the video," Officer William Young said in a statement.

WRTV spoke with Victor Glover's son and daughter, who are calling for change.

Provided/IMPD A photo of Victor Glover, a man found dead Aug. 13, 2020 on Indianapolis' east side, is shown. He was 54 years old. Police are investigating his death as a homicide and are asking people who can identify those who may have witnessed his killing to come forward.

"You've got to look over your shoulder because you know, someone will take your life," said Eric Saunders, Victor Glover's son.

"It's way too many people walking around these streets comfortable with taking somebody's life, and then literally watching the family and the friends grieve. At some point in time, we have to be collectively sick of the cowardice," he said.

MORE | ISP: 18-year-old Maconaquah HS student fatally shot in Miami County

Robyn Martin Glover, Victor Glover, said she wished she had cherished the times she shared with her father while he was still alive.

"That's the horrible part about it," she said. "Once we really lost him, we realized we had some great moments with him, and we had plenty of moments with him that didn't come to mind until this took place."

Anyone with more information was asked to call IMPD Detective Mark Howard at 317-327-3475 or e-mail or Mark.Howard@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.