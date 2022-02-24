Watch
ISP: 18-year-old woman shot and killed in Miami County

Happened just outside of air reserve base
Photo Provided/Tony Slocum
An 18-year-old woman is dead after they were shot at least one time on Thursday, February 24, 2022, in Miami County, according to Indiana State Police.
Posted at 5:11 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 17:11:20-05

MIAMI COUNTY — An 18-year-old woman is dead after they were shot Thursday afternoon in Miami County, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum said troopers and emergency personnel found the woman with at least one gunshot wound around 3:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Capehart Avenue. This is just outside of Grissom Air Reserve Base in The Estates at Eagle's Point.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, later died, Slocum said.

At this time, detectives are speaking with several people in connection with this case and no arrests have been made. Slocum said they are not looking for anyone else.

Additional details haven't been released.

