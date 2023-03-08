Watch Now
IMPD continues to search for the person responsible for a shooting in downtown Indianapolis Monday night

The department says 6% of crime in 2022 happened downtown.
WRTV's Adam Schumes takes a look at crime statistics in downtown Indianapolis.
Posted at 7:25 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 19:25:05-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department still needs your help looking for the person responsible for a deadly shooting in Downtown Indianapolis that occurred on Monday, March 6.

“I was a bit worried because I was here all day yesterday setting things up and now, I heard that the person still hasn’t been apprehended. We are a little worried about that,” Richard Vermette said.

Vermette is one of thousands of people who traveled to the Hoosier State for a convention that takes place over the new few days.

Vermette is staying in a hotel near the Indiana Convention Center. That same hotel was placed on lockdown Monday night.

“I always pick and choose my places to be in the safer area. You have to be smart about it today, but this was really too close to home,” Vermette said.

According to IMPD, downtown remains one of the safest places in the city. The department says 6% of crime in 2022 happened downtown.

The city has a new grant program that can help businesses cover the costs to enroll in the B-Link camera system.

The B-link program allows personal and business security cameras to join a network of live-stream video access for IMPD to utilize in the event of a crime or incident in the vicinity.

This all comes after 35-year-old Donnie Lee Sanders was shot and killed Monday night after a shooting near Lucas Oil Stadium, according to IMPD.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near South Street and Missouri Street. Sanders was found dead on the sidewalk.

IMPD emphasized the shooting did not happen inside Lucas Oil Stadium or the Indiana Convention Center.

The Indiana Convention Center was locked down and employees were asked to shelter-in-place during the investigation. The shooter was believed to have entered the convention center.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday night, IMPD has yet to announce the arrest of a suspect.

