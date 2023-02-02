Watch Now
Indianapolis businesses can apply for public safety technology grant

WRTV’s Adam Schumes tells us how small businesses can get financial help to join the b-link program.
Posted at 4:35 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 18:14:29-05

INDIANAPOLIS — As the City of Indianapolis continues to work on reducing crime, $500,000 is being set aside to help equip small businesses with b-link cameras.

The b-link program allows personal and business security cameras to join a network of live-stream video access for IMPD to utilize in the event of a crime or incident in the vicinity.

Currently, 33 businesses have more than 120 cameras registered. The program launched in 2019.

Now, small businesses can apply for a one-time grant up to $2,500 to install and manage business cameras

Businesses can also connect already in-service security cameras or apply to offset the cost of camera installation through the b-link Pro program

“Through the b-link program, IMPD has already had success identifying vehicles and apprehending suspects. This program allows our community to directly work with IMPD by providing critical video and evidence that helps our detectives solve crimes and ensure victims receive justice,” said IMPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Kendale Adams.

For more information about the program or to apply for funding, click here.

