IMPD: Death of 2-month-old boy investigated as a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a 2-month-old boy who was found unresponsive earlier this month is being investigated as a homicide, according to Indianapolis police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around midnight on Feb. 5 to the 7900 block of Timber Ridge Drive to assist Indianapolis EMS. This is an apartment complex just south of East 21st Street and North Franklin Road.

Indianapolis EMS personnel were on scene treating a 2-month-old who was unresponsive and not breathing, IMPD Sgt. Vincent Stewart said in a press release.

The infant was taken to a local hospital where the died on Wednesday, Stewart said. On Thursday, the Marion County Coroner's Office determined the infant died due to blunt force trauma and the death was ruled a homicide.

As of Friday morning, Stewart said, detectives have identified those with the infant at the time of the incident and there are is no public threat.

Additional details, including the infant's identity, haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Guynn Jr. at 317-327-6875 or stephen.guynnjr@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).