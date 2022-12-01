IMPD investigating homicide in 500 block of W. 29th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting on the city's near northwest side.
According to the IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 500 block of W. 29th Street.
The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
The person was pronounced deceased.
This is a developing story.
