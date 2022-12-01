Watch Now
IMPD investigating homicide in 500 block of W. 29th Street

Posted at 9:59 PM, Nov 30, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a shooting on the city's near northwest side.

According to the IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 500 block of W. 29th Street.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The person was pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story.

