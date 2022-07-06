INDIANAPOLIS — Officers did not need a warrant when they searched the west-side apartment of the man accused of killing his son Nakota Kelly, a Marion County court officer ruled.

Marion Superior Court Magistrate James K. Snyder ruled that police had a right to conduct a limited search of Anthony Dibiah's apartment on July 19, 2020, given that two different witnesses had reported that Dibiah had told them he killed his son.

"Two separate calls about a murdered child justifies an extremely limited search of premises where officers reasonably believe the location to be the location of the death," Snyder wrote in his six-page order issued July 1. Snyder denied a defenses motion to suppress the evidence in Dibiah's murder case.

Dibiah, prosecutors say, smothered Nakota on July 18, 2020, disposed of the body and fled the state. Police arrested him the next day in Missouri, according to court records.

Provided by Hayley Kelly Nakota Kelly

Dibiah's defense attorney Brian K. Lamar argued in an April hearing that the search was unconstitutional. Lamar asked the court to throw out all evidence found in the apartment linking Anthony Dibiah to the 10-year-old's death, including hair, blood smears and brain matter found in the bathroom.

Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Sharpe in that hearing argued the "exigent circumstances" gave officers the legal authority to enter the apartment and check on the boy's welfare.

Dibiah has been charged with Nakota's murder. His trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 26, records show.

In April, Nakota's mom Hayley Kelly filed a lawsuit against the Indiana Department of Child Services for its failure to protect her son despite repeated claims that he had been abused or neglected by his father.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Hayley Kelly stands in her son's bedroom, which hasn't changed much since 10-year-old Nakota Kelly last slept here a year ago. Nakota was allegedly killed by his father during a weekend visit in July 2020. Anothy Dibiah has been charged with murder in Marion Superior Court.

Provided by Hayley Kelly Anthony Dibiah

