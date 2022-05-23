IMPD: Man accused of taking pictures of woman before fatally stabbing her

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested police said he stabbed a woman to death in downtown Indianapolis during an argument in which he was accused of taking pictures of her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The man was arrested Sunday by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in connection with the death of Taylor George, 24 on Thursday not far from Indiana War Memorial.

When he spoke with detectives after he was arrested, he eventually told them after he was asked why he stabbed George and shown of a picture of her that he had never seen her before but she looked like a nice person, according to the affidavit.

PREVIOUS | City leaders say downtown Indianapolis remains safe despite recent violence | Woman fatally stabbed during fight at Meridian and Vermont in Downtown Indianapolis: Police

Through their investigation, detectives learned the man who was arrested was confronted by Geroge's boyfriend and accused of taking pictures of George, according to the affidavit. The man asked George's boyfriend for his phone back, but the boyfriend dropped the phone instead.

When his phone was dropped, the man stabbed George before running away and being chased by several people, according to the affidavit.

When the man was arrested near his home on West 25th Street, he had a knife and a cell phone on him, according to the affidavit.