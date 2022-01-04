IMPD: Man found shot in car on east side dies at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was found shot in a car Monday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis has died, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 2 p.m. to the 1600 block of Fogelson Drive on the report of a person shot. This is south of East 21st Street and North German Church Road.

IMPD Officer Genae Cook said officers found the person, a male, inside a car with at least one apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

His identity hasn't been released.

At the scene, Cook said several people were detained, but it's unknown at this time if any of them have been arrested.

The incident remains under investigation by IMPD homicide detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Lambert at 317-327-3475 or email him at Brian.Lambert@indy.gov. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

