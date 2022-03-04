IMPD names officers in shooting near Fountain Square that left policeman seriously injured

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in an exchange of gunfire Sunday near Fountain Square that left one officer seriously injured.

The officer who was wounded was named Patrol Officer Thomas Mangan, who has been with the department for one year, and the officer who fired his weapon was named Officer Daniel Majors, an IMPD officer of seven years.

Mangan was shot after responding to an initial report of a crash and a man exposing himself and acting strange.

The shooting left him with "significant damage" to his laryngeal cartilage, known as the Adam's apple, and voice box, according to an update released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at the request of his family.

RELATED | 'We're not going anywhere': IMPD stands by officer shot in line of duty

An ear, nose and throat surgeon team specializing in voice box surgery will take the officer into surgery Thursday to put in a more suitable stent and examine the extent of the injuries to the voice box, according to the release from IMPD.

Mangan's family said it's uncertain whether he will be able to breathe, speak or swallow normally again.

"Please pray God would grant skill, wisdom, and insight to the ENT surgery team, that all aspects of the operation might go smoothly, and for continued healing, comfort, and faith for the officer, the officer’s spouse, and the family," the statement read.

IMPD said Mangan is awake, communicating by writing and receiving nutrition through a feeding tube.

"The road to recovery will be long," the statement read.

IMPD said members of the public who wish to send get-well cards to Officer Mangan can send them to the following mailing address:

IMPD Southeast District

Attn: Officer Thomas Mangan

1150 Shelby Street

Indianapolis, Indiana

46203

You can read the full statement from IMPD and the officer's family below.

In summary, the gunshot caused significant damage to the officer’s laryngeal cartilage (commonly known as the "Adam's apple") and voice box (immediately behind the Adam's apple). After the injury, the officer was taken to the operating room emergently on Sunday evening. At this first operation, the trauma and Ear, Nose, and Throat-ENT surgeons gave the officer a safe and stable way to breathe through a tube, and they placed a stent in the voice box to prevent collapse and inappropriate healing. As noted in some interval updates, the officer is now fully awake, communicating by writing, and receiving nutrition through a feeding tube.



Immediately after traumatic injuries to sensitive structures in the neck, it can be difficult to assess how severe damage is because of swelling and bleeding. In these cases, it is safest to secure a safe way for the injured person to breathe and repair any life-threatening injuries. This, by God's grace, was accomplished in the first operation.



The voice box is a small and complex system. Its function is integral for safe breathing, speaking, and swallowing. The officer’s injury to the voice box is significant. There is, consequently, uncertainty regarding the return to normal breathing, speaking, and swallowing. This uncertainty will not be resolved quickly. The road to recovery will be long. It will require the input of a voice box specialist and much more fervent and persistent prayer.



Now with time since that first operation, the ENT team, led by an ENT surgeon who specializes in voice box surgery, will take the officer to the operating room today, 3/3/22. In this operation, they will exchange the stent with a more suitable one and thoroughly examine the extent of injury to the voice box from the inside. A better understanding of the extent of the damage will clarify the treatment options for the officer’s continued recovery. Please pray God would grant skill, wisdom, and insight to the ENT surgery team, that all aspects of the operation might go smoothly, and for continued healing, comfort, and faith for the officer, the officer’s spouse, and the family.

The 31-year-old man accused of shooting the officer was shot by officers, according to IMPD. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The Marion County Prosecutor's office hasn't filed formal charges yet. It's WRTV's policy not to name suspects until formal charges have been filed.

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith contributed to this report.