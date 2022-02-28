IMPD officer shot while responding to vehicle accident in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer is being rushed to the hospital after they were shot Sunday night on the city's southeast side, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Shane Foley said officers initially responded to a vehicle accident around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue.

At some point during the investigation at the scene of the accident an officer was shot.

Foley said the officer was being transported to Eskenazi Hospital, their condition is not being released at this time.

It is unclear what lead to the shooting at this time. No additional details have been released.

Foley said officers have identified a person of interest and they are being detained and questioned. It is unclear what their connection to the shooting may be.

Police expect to have a large perimeter set up in the area where the shooting took place for several hours while they investigate.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting or have a doorbell camera or surveillance in the area that may have captured anything from the incident to contact them by calling 911, or at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

