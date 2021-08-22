IMPD officer stable after shooting on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is stable after they were shot early Sunday morning on the city's southeast side.

The officer was shot around 2 a.m. in the 6500 block of Knobstone Way, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email. No other injuries were immediately reported.

A call for help was received by dispatchers around 1:53 a.m., a source tells WRTV Investigates. The caller indicated a person was suffering from mental and emotional issues.

It's not yet confirmed what led to the shooting.

This is the at least third IMPD officer to be shot this year.

On Aug. 11, an IMPD officer was shot after they responded to a domestic disturbance on the city's northeast side. In May, IMPD Officer Elizabeth Iverson was shot when a pursuit came to an end near West 30th Street and Riverside Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

