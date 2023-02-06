Man shot by IMPD officers while sleeping in grandma's driveway sends tort claim to Indy leaders

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys representing a man who was shot by IMPD officers while sitting in his grandmothers driver in December have sent a tort claim notice to leaders in the city.

Anthony Maclin, 24, was sleeping in his car in the driveway at his grandmother’s home in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street on December 31, 2022 when he was shot by IMPD officers.

According to an IMPD report, officers were dispatched to for reports of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway around 4:00 a.m. The caller, who turned out to be Maclin’s grandmother, did not know who the person was.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male sleeping in the driver’s seat armed with a gun.

The officers report that they knocked on the window and said “Police. Hands up.”

When Maclin awoke, three officers fired their service weapons a total of 30 times, striking Maclin three times, according to his attorneys.

Maclin’s attorneys claim he underwent six surgeries from the injuries over the course of 17 days and will be unable to work for at least three months.

"Anthony is not accused of committing any crime. He was not drunk or high on drugs. While Anthony had a firearm in the car—and a license to carry the firearm—he never reached for the gun," attorney Stephen Wagner said. "He never had the gun in his hand, and he certainly did not point the gun at officers. In the end, Anthony's only 'offense' was being a young black man in a high crime neighborhood. This 'shoot first and ask questions later' approach to policing is illegal and cannot be tolerated.”

The notice was sent to Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and officers Carl Chandler, Lucas Riley, and Alexander Gregory.

The attorneys have called for the unedited release of bodycam footage from the incident, the termination of the involved officers and criminal charges against the officers.