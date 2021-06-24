IMPD releases video after officers shot man they say charged at them with a knife

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released video, audio and pictures after officers shot a man they said charged at officers with a knife in May.

Around 5 a.m. on May 31, officers were called to a home in the first block of South Colorado Avenue on the report of a man threatening a woman with a knife, according to IMPD. When officers arrived, they said the man, Curtis Walker, 35, charged at them with a knife.

The officers, William Fulton and Theodore Howlett, both two-year veterans of the department, fired shots, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said.

An officer was struck in his ballistic vest as a result of crossfire by another IMPD officer. They were taken to the hospital and later released.

Walker was later charged with two counts of attempted murder and domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to online court records. A jury trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 4.

The incident remains under criminal investigation by IMPD's Critical Incident Response Team. An internal affairs investigation is ongoing to ensure officers complied with the department's policies.

You can watch the video released by IMPD below.

Editor's Note: This video contains strong content and language.