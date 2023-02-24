IMPD requesting public tips in 2014 cold case

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD’s Homicide Unit has sent an alert out asking for public assistance in gaining information about a 2014 homicide.

In November 2014, 58-year-old Nell Gladney was found dead at her home in the 500 block of N. Rural Street. Investigators believe she was attacked as she left for work before 8 a.m.

If you have any information regarding Gladney's death, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. Their number is 317-262-TIPS (8477).