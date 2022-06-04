IMPD responding to fatal shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is responding to a second deadly shooting on Friday night.
This time, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 600 block of N. Dearborn St. on the city's east side. Shortly after arrival, medics declared the person deceased.
The IMPD Homicide Unit is responding to the scene.
This is a developing story.
TOP STORIES: Boaters find massive snake in Brookville Lake | Lawrence North freshman, 15, who died at sports practice identified | 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67 | Cause of death released for young boy found dead in suitcase in rural Washington Co. | Officials explain how gunman entered Texas classroom, killing 19 students, 2 teachers