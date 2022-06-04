IMPD investigating after shooting death on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was found shot in the 8800 block of Montery Court on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to officers at the scene, the department received a call for shots fired shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound(s).

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and died shortly after arrival at the hospital around 8:10 p.m., according to IMPD officers at the scene.

Police at the scene said they are looking for a black SUV that may be connected.

Montery Court is located near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.

This is a developing story.