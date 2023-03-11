IMPD responds to person shot at gas station on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers responded to reports of a possible person shot at a gas station located in the 5000 block of E. 38th street.
According to IMPD, the call came in at 10:03 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
IMPD tells WRTV that the victim was not cooperating with police.
There are currently no suspects. If anyone has information, call Crime Stoppers Tips at 317-262-8477.
This is a developing story.
