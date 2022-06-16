IMPD says investments in crime prevention technology already yielding positive results

INDIANAPOLIS — Police representatives say investing in crime-fighting technology is already yielding positive results.

In a presentation Wednesday before the Indianapolis City-County Council, an official with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department argued programs like a gunshot detection system, license plate readers and cameras make communities safer.

“It’s helping our officers patrol neighborhoods more efficiently, it is helping detectives solve crimes, and it is helping hold those committing violent crimes accountable by acting as a digital witness in the courtroom. This kind of modern policing is what we need not only now, but for the future of the department and for the city," IMPD Cmdr. Matthew Thomas said in a statement.

Thomas, who works with IMPD's Criminal Investigations Division, said the department is currently testing three different pilot gunshot detection systems.

In the coming weeks, those systems will be tested in a 5-mile radius on the Eastside and Near Eastside. It's designed to pinpoint the location of where gunshots are fired so officers can respond to the scene more quickly.

"Detectives want to be successful. Detectives are interacting with these crime victims every day, and giving them tools ... they're enthusiastic about it. They've seen results," Thomas said.

Thomas added some officers were initially apprehensive about the technology but the outcomes have swayed them.

In addition to those systems, IMPD is also testing up to 70 license plate readers and 275 cameras citywide. The agency hopes to add 127 more plate readers in the coming months.

The technology is funded by $9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act designated toward "modernizing" the department, IMPD said in a news release. The department has until 2024 to use that money.

Last fall, the City-County Council unanimously approved Mayor Joe Hogsett's plans to spend $150 million of ARPA funds toward anti-violence initiatives. Since then, IMPD has met with members of the community in all six of its districts to introduce them to the technology and discuss how it will be implemented.

IMPD says those discussions will continue.

Hogsett's plan also creates 100 new IMPD officer positions and up to 40 IMPD civilian positions to cover non-emergencies. In addition, it designates $45 million for grassroots violence prevention organizations. That includes the creation of 50 new peacemaker positions and $30 million for mental health resources.

Here's a breakdown of all the technology IMPD is rolling out:

Gunshot Detection Technology System

IMPD is testing three different pilot gunshot shot detection systems: Flock, ShotSpotter and J &M Security.

The agency says residents may see people with those companies putting devices on poles and buildings near them. Residents may also be asked by a company representative to put a device on their home or business. Participation is voluntary.

"IMPD understands this technology comes at a large financial cost and will engage IUPUI to study the results of this pilot, providing enough information for the community to make an informed decision about the continued funding of this technology," the department said.

License Plate Readers

IMPD currently has about 70 plate readers installed across the city and plans to add 127 more. Of those readers, 25 were installed in the agency's Southwest District. Equipment was provided by the National Policing Institute.

"This technology has proven to corroborate and refute witness statements, but also gives IMPD investigators a lead when a vehicle is used in a crime or a person is at risk. It has been useful in various calls ranging from domestic violence to homicides, from missing persons cases to reckless driving and fatal hit and run investigations," IMPD said.

The department said it has experienced delays due to supply-chain issues.

Mobile Camera Trailers/Public Safety Cameras

IMPD says it expects to receive about six mobile camera trailers in the coming weeks. They're not yet deployed, though the department hopes to do so soon.

The devices operate independently from hardwired Internet or landlines and stream video in real-time to IMPD's Incident Analysis Center.

"Expanding IMPD’S fleet allows the department to stay adaptable when gun violence trends are identified by community members, analysts, and officers," IMPD said. "... IMPD detectives have already seen great results using this in entertainment zones, by identifying high-risk behavior by armed individuals, dispatching officers, and de-escalating situations."

IMPD currently has about 275 cameras throughout the city. About 170 of those are through the B-Link program.