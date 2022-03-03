Indiana farm owner arrested after 28 dead alpacas found on property

OWEN COUNTY — The owner of SuPaca Farms in Owen County farm has pleaded not guilty to charges after 28 dead alpacas were found on the property earlier this year.

Sue Childers, 77, of Indianapolis faces charges of cruelty to an animal and failure to properly dispose of a dead animal.

Deputies say other animals were in poor health and severely malnourished. Seven alpacas, three llamas, nine dogs, three chickens, and two horses were seized from the property and taken to the Owen County Humane Society.

Childers is out on bond and she has pleaded not guilty, online court records show. A jury trial is scheduled for June 7.