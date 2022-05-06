Indiana inmate gets 38 years for razor blade attack on guard

PERU, Ind. (AP) — An inmate at a northern Indiana prison convicted of slashing a correctional officer’s face with a razor blade has received a 38-year sentence for the attack.
The Kokomo Tribune reports that a Miami County judge sentenced Raul Sotelo on Wednesday in the attack at the Miami Correctional Facility.
Sotelo was already serving a life sentence for the 1973 murder of a 12-year-old Lake County girl.
A jury convicted Sotelo last month of attempted murder and other charges in the July 2020 prison attack with a homemade weapon that left Officer Mackenzie Malott with a deep, permanent 5-inch-long facial scar.
TOP STORIES: Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Family identifies young Wayne Twp. siblings killed by falling tree at campground | Move over roundabouts, a 'displaced left turn' intersection is coming to Indianapolis | Chase Bank reimburses man $12,000 he lost in scam after WRTV inquiry | Local school board president resigns after 'deeply disturbing' video