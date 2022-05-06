Watch
Indiana inmate gets 38 years for razor blade attack on guard

Posted at 8:15 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 20:15:06-04

PERU, Ind. (AP) — An inmate at a northern Indiana prison convicted of slashing a correctional officer’s face with a razor blade has received a 38-year sentence for the attack.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that a Miami County judge sentenced Raul Sotelo on Wednesday in the attack at the Miami Correctional Facility.

Sotelo was already serving a life sentence for the 1973 murder of a 12-year-old Lake County girl.

A jury convicted Sotelo last month of attempted murder and other charges in the July 2020 prison attack with a homemade weapon that left Officer Mackenzie Malott with a deep, permanent 5-inch-long facial scar.

