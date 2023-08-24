Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Indiana man arrested after driving Power Wheels Jeep while impaired

Power Wheels Jeep
Ed Andrieski/AP
A childs toy jeep (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
Power Wheels Jeep
Posted at 7:26 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 07:26:48-04

KNOX COUNTY — A Vincennes man faces a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after Indiana State Police observed him driving a Power Wheels Jeep Wednesday night.

According to ISP, Indiana State Police Trooper Buchanan observed the 51-year-old man driving the Power Wheels Jeep in the area of the 2500 block of North 2nd Street in Vincennes.

When Trooper Buchanan pulled the Power Wheels Jeep over, the driver, who WRTV will not identify until formal charges are filed, showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

The driver was eventually found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, according to ISP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH ON WRTV