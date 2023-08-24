Indiana man arrested after driving Power Wheels Jeep while impaired

KNOX COUNTY — A Vincennes man faces a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after Indiana State Police observed him driving a Power Wheels Jeep Wednesday night.

According to ISP, Indiana State Police Trooper Buchanan observed the 51-year-old man driving the Power Wheels Jeep in the area of the 2500 block of North 2nd Street in Vincennes.

When Trooper Buchanan pulled the Power Wheels Jeep over, the driver, who WRTV will not identify until formal charges are filed, showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

The driver was eventually found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, according to ISP.