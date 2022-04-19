Indiana Statehouse investigation finds 4 teens caused over $17,000 in damages

INDIANAPOLIS — Four Indianapolis teenagers accused of breaking into the Indiana statehouse late last month and vandalizing property inside caused more than $17,000 in damages.

That is according to a recently-concluded investigation conducted by Indiana State Police.

The suspects included three girls — aged 12, 13, and 14 — and one boy, aged 13. Preliminary charges have been presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office juvenile division, ISP says.

Police began their investigation after the suspects were discovered in the building by an Indiana State Capitol police officer shortly after 3:45 p.m. March 27, according to Indiana State Police.

The officer entered the building's north doors when he heard voices coming from the rotunda area. He then made his way toward the noises and heard people running toward, then out of a west door.

The officer then saw and chased the suspects onto Indiana Avenue south of Michigan Street, where they were taken into custody and later released to their parents.

Police discovered the teens had entered the building about 1:54 p.m. by breaking in through a west door on the second floor. Once inside, they sprayed the third floor of the House chambers with graffiti and damaged electronic items and other property.

They also threw a wooden bench from the third floor, shattering it, vandalized the Statehouse tour desk, damaged a sculpture at the tour desk, tampered with an art display on the second floor, and damaged miniature national and state flags on state representatives' desks inside the House chambers.

All four teens were interviewed by police with their parents present.

Each faces one count each of institutional criminal mischief, criminal trespass, theft, and resisting law enforcement.