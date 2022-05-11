Indianapolis police officer arrested in domestic battery investigation for second time in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS — A metro police officer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of domestic battery for the second time in the past two weeks — this time against a child.

Michael Price, a 13-year IMPD veteran, is preliminarily charged with two counts of a domestic battery and one count of battery against a child less than 14 years old, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Price was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in late April in a separate domestic battery investigation.

That time, Price was arrested after officers responded about 12:40 a.m. April 30 to the 8000 block of Gathering Lane for an incomplete 911 text and a possible active assault. Detectives were requested for further investigation after they discovered Price was one of the involved parties.

Price remains on administrative leave for the time being, Foley said. He was most recently assigned to IMPD's East District.

The case was investigated by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.