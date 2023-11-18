Indianapolis family mourns as sisters were killed by gun violence just years apart

INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence is continuing to impact teens throughout Indianapolis.

In the month of Nov., at least five of the eight homicides have been children under the age of 18.

“What did these kids do to you to make you that mad?” Derico Young said.

IMPD says Young’s daughter, 14-year-old Kaleiah Dean, was shot and killed Thursday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

“They said my daughter was in the car. She was thrown out and shot. I talked to her five minutes before it even happened,” Kaleiah’s mother said.

Kaleiah’s mother says she feels miserable and empty.

“I wish it was me instead,” Kaleiah’s mother said.

Kaleiah’s family knows all too well how gun violence can impact a family. Their other daughter, Derisha Young, was shot and killed in 2021 on the southeast side of Indianapolis — she was 21-years-old.

Young started Ree-Ree’s Place in Kokomo in honor of Derisha.

“It’s not the best but I had to make things work so I could open it,” Young said.

The goal was to create a safe space for families who have been impacted by violence. Ree-Ree’s Place will now honor Kaleiah as well.

U.S. District Attorney of Southern Indiana Zachary Myers says he works with local agencies to track where the illegal guns are coming from.

“We have seen that so many of the shootings and killings in our district are being carried out by people who should have never legally had the gun in the first place,” Myers said.

Myers says the fight against gun violence is far from over, which is why his office works to hold violent offenders accountable.

“She’s a baby. Most of these young children are getting killed out here by gun violence,” Kaleiah’s mother said.

For more information on Ree-Ree's Place, click here.