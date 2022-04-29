Indianapolis man convicted in 2019 murder of 4-year-old son

HAMILTON COUNTY — An Indianapolis father has been found guilty in the death of his four-year-old son in 2019.

Elijah Mills, 35, was convicted of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury or death, battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14-years-old and battery resulting in the death to a person less than 14-years-old. The charges are Level I, Level II and Level III felonies.

The trial lasted five days according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mills is the father of the child, who was rushed to the hospital on Nov. 12, 2019. The child was later transported to Riley Hospital for children. Doctors at Riley found bleeding and hemorrhages on the brain, skin injuries, broken bones and multiple other forms of trauma.

Some of the child's injuries were believed to have occurred as many as three to four weeks prior to his admittance into the hospital, according to the probable cause affidavit.

According to the prosecutor's office, during the trial, first responders described finding the victim, who was a 4-year-old at the time, with bruises in various stages of healing over his body, which also appeared very small for his age. The child was rushed to Riverview Hospital and transferred to Riley Hospital for Children where emergency neurosurgery was performed.

“This tragic case demonstrates the importance of all members of our community doing their part to protect children,” D. Lee Buckingham II, Prosecuting Attorney of Hamilton County said in a news release. “Without these fellow citizens raising their concerns, sharing their observations, and following through with law enforcement and trial testimony, holding Mr. Mills accountable through prosecution would have been even more difficult. My staff’s efforts might not have been successful without fellow members of the community saying something when they saw something or without the dedication of so many fine first responders and medical professionals.”

Mills' partner at the time, Taylor Abrams, is scheduled for a jury trial at 9 a.m. on May 9. She is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury or death and a misdemeanor charge of failure to report.

Mills’ sentencing is scheduled for May 19. He is currently held in the Hamilton County Jail without bail.