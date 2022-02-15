Indianapolis man guilty in 2019 murder of woman found inside Fountain Square church

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been found guilty of murder in the November 2019 death of a woman who was found inside a Fountain Square church.

A Marion County judicial officer convicted Robert Burks on Monday of killing 58-year-old Julie Morey, according to online court records.

On Nov. 3, 2019, Morey was found unresponsive on a couch in the Religious Education Center building of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined Morey died from strangulation and multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives learned Morey had recently filed a police report alleging Burks punched her in the face, causing her to develop black eyes, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

A forensics expert found Burks’ DNA on Morey’s hands, face, neck and underneath her fingernails, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

Burks will be sentenced on March 10.