Indianapolis man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder

DETROIT (AP) — An Indianapolis man who prosecutors say used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man.

A Wayne County Circuit Court judge sentenced Diabolique Paris Johnson on Wednesday to 25 to 45 years for second degree murder followed by two years on a felony firearm charge.

Cox also sentenced Johnson to 15 to 30 years for the armed robbery of another Michigan man.

The Detroit News reports that Johnson’s attorney said his client pleaded guilty to the charges and took responsibility for his actions.