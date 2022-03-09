Indianapolis man killed by hit-and-run driver on Interstate 70

INDIANAPOLIS — A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night as he walked along Interstate 70 on the city's east side, according to Indiana State Police.

Brendan Blue Allen, of Indianapolis, was walking on eastbound I-70 at the 84.5 mile marker near the Rural Street exit when someone struck him and left the scene around 9:35 p.m.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office pronounced Allen dead at the scene.

Indiana State Police do not have a description of the vehicle driven by the person who struck Allen. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Post in Indianapolis at 317-899-8577.