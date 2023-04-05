Indianapolis man sentenced to 60 years in prison for deadly 2021 alley shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in a shooting that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old.

Marcus Dalton, who was 20-years-old at the time, was arrested in connection to the murder of Demetri Swann in April of 2021.

After a three-day jury trial, he was convicted of murder. He was also convicted of carrying a handgun without a license.

According to police, the shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. in an alley near East 9th and North Tuxedo streets on April 14, 2021.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers located Swann in the alley with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to IMPD, nearby surveillance footage captured the sound of gunfire. The video also showed Dalton and a 13-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, walking away from the alley before leaving in a black vehicle.

Police say the murder weapon was found in Dalton’s backpack during the investigation.

PREVIOUS | 13-year-old boy, man arrested in connection with fatal shooting (wrtv.com)