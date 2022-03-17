Indianapolis man to serve 18 months in federal prison for trafficking firearms

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to illegally trafficking up to 167 firearms, some of which were connected with crimes in Chicago.

Stephen King, 66, obtained more than $9,900 from illegal firearm sales between April and September 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

In August 2020, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms seized guns connected with crimes in Chicago and determined King had purchased them four days earlier.

King's email showed he purchased and then illegally resold about 167 guns. Of those, King purchased 38 from various

Federal Firearm Licenses and the remaining 129 from private sellers online. He resold about 100 of them within three days after he bought them.

Investigators recovered 24 firearms bought and sold by King that were connected with crimes including drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and firearms trafficking.

A judge ordered that King serve two years supervised probation following his release.

ATF investigated the case, which was part of the U.S. Department of justice's Chicago Gun Trafficking Strike Force.