INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for a vehicle they believe may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead.

The vehicle was described as a 2007-2017 Jeep Patriot with damage to its front passenger side, including a broken headlight and side marker light, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Its driver was heading east on East 56th Street toward Interstate 465 when they fatally struck the victim.

IMPD released the following stock image of the vehicle model:

Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to the intersection of East 56th Street and North Moonlight Drive for the crash. When they arrived, they found the victim lying unresponsive in the 6300 block of East 56th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not publicly disclosed that person's name.

About three hours later, a woman was killed and six others were injured in a separate crash about a mile down the road.

Police urged anyone who knows of the vehicle's whereabouts to call the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS)