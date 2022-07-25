INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died and six others were injured during a crash early Sunday on the city's northeast side involving three vehicles, police say.

The woman was identified as Meleah Berry, 24, the Marion County Coroner's Office said Monday.

Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to the crash, which happened at the intersection of East 56th Street and North Arlington Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At the scene, police rendered medical aid to seven people involved in the crash, all of whom were transported to a hospital.

Berry was critically injured and was later pronounced dead from her injuries at the hospital, police said.

Police haven't whether Berry was in one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

That crash happened about three hours after a hit-and-run in the same area that left a male pedestrian dead. It happened at the intersection of East 56th Street and North Moonlight Drive, which is about a mile to the east of 56th and Arlington.

Police later found a man lying unresponsive in the 6300 block of East 56th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Andres Guerra Balderas, 43, the coroner's office said.