Indianapolis teacher injured in robbery outside IPS School 67

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis teacher was robbed and injured Monday morning outside of IPS School 67, according to police.

The teacher arrived at the school around 7:15 a.m. and was trying to find their school key when they noticed someone in the parking lot, according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department case report.

The suspect, according to the report, stole a handbag, wallet, cell phone, credit card, school laptop and the teacher's driver's license, according to the report.

Indianapolis Public Schools School 67 is located in the 600 block of North Somerset Avenue. This is near North Tibbs Avenue and North Michigan Street.

WRTV reached out to IPS on Monday and Tuesday morning for a statement and is awaiting a response.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said the case is still under investigation by the department's robbery detectives and no arrests have been made.

