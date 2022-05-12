Indianapolis woman sentenced to 45 years for murder of local business owner

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced to prison for the 2020 murder of local jewelry and coin business owner Paul Edmonds.

Kayla Blankenship of Indianapolis was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Thursday.

Blankenship plead guilty in April to murdering Edmonds.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Sept. 25, 2020, Blankenship met with Edmonds in his car. During the meeting, she pulled out a gun and shot Edmonds in the abdomen.

After the shooting, Edmonds went to the Hardees at Brookville Road and Arlington Avenue for help and provided officers with information that led to the arrest of Blankenship.

Edmonds owned and operated Diamond Stamp and Coin at 3440 Shadeland Avenue for 35 years. He often met customers away from the store, according to the probable cause affidavit.