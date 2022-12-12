Indy man sentenced to 15 years for owning two phones with nearly 2,000 files of children being sexually abused

INDIANAPOLIS — A 25-year-old Indianapolis man will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to Distribution and Receipt of Child Pornography.

David McCutcheon Jr. was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison for the crimes.

According to court documents, on March 23, 2021, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) began investigating McCutcheon after receiving a CyberTip from Twitter. The tip reported that McCutcheon had uploaded 17 hyperlinks containing sexually explicit videos to other Twitter users via direct message.

The videos distributed by McCutcheon included depictions of the sexual abuse and rape of prepubescent and preschool-aged children. Investigators were able to tie the account to McCutcheon’s Indianapolis residence and obtained a warrant to search for evidence of the crimes.

Members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force executed the warrant and recovered two cellular devices containing 1,316 images and 469 videos of children being sexually abused.

One of McCutcheon’s devices included screen-recorded videos of McCutcheon using OmeTV (Omegle TV), a free application which allows users to randomly engage in webcam live video chat with others, including minor girls. In one of the recorded chats, McCutcheon can be seen talking to two prepubescent girls, who appear to be between 8-10 years of age who partially disrobe, apparently at McCutcheon’s direction.

The materials McCutcheon collected also included recordings of children being subjected to sexual bondage and the sexual abuse of toddlers and infants. In his plea agreement, McCutcheon admitted that he shared child sexual abuse materials online in hopes of receiving more of the same material and because he was sexually attracted to children.

“Pedophiles like the defendant use online platforms like Twitter and OmeTV to trade horrific depictions of child rape and to hunt for children to sexually exploit,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The outstanding investigators of the Indiana ICAC Task Force work tirelessly to protect our children by identifying and arresting dangerous criminals who seek to prey on our children. Serious federal sentences like the one imposed today should put potential offenders on notice: those who sexually abuse our children or trade in images of that abuse will be held accountable and sent to prison.”