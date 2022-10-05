Indy man sentenced to 19 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill 11,400

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison after being found with enough fentanyl to kill 11,400 people.

Lamar Taylor, 21, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Taylor was found to have a loaded .380 handgun, $12,451 in cash, 22.88 grams of fentanyl, 10.06 grams of cocaine, 2.73 grams of marijuana and 595 grams of methamphetamine all inside his home when a search warrant was executed.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

Taylor admitted to selling smaller amounts of each drug, according to court records. He had prior felony convictions in state court in Marion County for possession, resisting law enforcement and illegal firearm possession.