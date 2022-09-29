Indy man sentenced to more than 19 years for pair of August 2020 armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to two robberies and brandishing a firearm.

Dujuan Lucas, 22, was sentenced to 231 months for crimes committed in August 2020.

According to court documents, on August 8, 2020, Victim 1 contacted Lucas, who had listed a vehicle for sale under a fictitious name, on the internet-based marketplace OfferUp.

During their meetup in the area of Redskin Lane in Indianapolis, Lucas reportedly pointed a pistol at the head of the victim and stole $1,000 from them.

On Aug. 23, 2020, according to court documents, a separate victim met Lucas after he had listed an iPhone 11 on Facebook Marketplace. During their meetup, Lucas grabbed the victim and pointed a gun at their head.

The victim’s friends were demanded to give Lucas money and their cell phones, according to court documents.

According to court records, this was not Lucas’s first run-in with authorities for armed robbery. In 2016 Lucas was convicted of armed robbery as a juvenile.

Lucas was out on bond awaiting trial for narcotics charges in Marion County at the time he committed the two marketplace robberies.