Indy records third homicide within 13 hours Friday morning

Posted at 7:01 AM, Jan 13, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis recorded its eighth homicide of the year Friday morning.

An adult man died following a shooting in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive around 1 a.m., according to police. This is near 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

Officers were called to the area on a report of a person shot. When they arrived they located the man inside a vehicle, where he died.

IMPD has not released information on a potential suspect in the shooting.

This is the third reported homicide death within 13 hours within the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or contact detective Steven Gray at 317-327-3475 or by email at steven.gray@indy.gov.

