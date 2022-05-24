Iraqi man with Indiana ties arrested for plot to assassinate former President Bush

INDIANAPOLIS — An Iraqi national with ties to Indianapolis was arrested Tuesday and faces federal charges related to an alleged plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush, according to the Justice Department.

Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, 52, currently living in Columbus, Ohio, has been charged with aiding and abetting the attempted murder of a former United States Official.

Shihab also faces charges for an immigration crime for his alleged attempt to illegally bring foreign nationals to the United States.

According to the justice department, Shihab has worked at restaurants and markets in Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio. He also had an apartment near his place of employment in Indianapolis.

Shihab is alleged to have planned to smuggle four Iraqi nationals as part of a plot to assassinate Bush.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Shihab told a confidential informant that he assisted in the killing of American soldiers during the Iraq War.

The complaint also states he also said he and others “wished to kill former president Bush because they felt that he was responsible for killing many Iraqis and breaking apart the entire country of Iraq.”