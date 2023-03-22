ISP reminds Hoosiers not to pass vehicles along the skip line after motorcyclist dies in crash

GARY — Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80/94 eastbound lanes on March 21.

According to ISP, a sport-style motorcycle was traveling eastbound at a high speed, passing vehicles along the skip line. The skip line is the line that divides the lanes of travel.

While driving in this fashion, the motorcyclist was attempting to pass a semi but made contact with the rear end of the truck. ISP says the operator of the motorcycle lost control and crashed.

According to ISP, the motorcycle caught on fire and Good Samaritans stopped to give CPR to the unconscious rider.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lake County Corner’s officer will identify the cyclist once the family has been notified.

While legal in other states, ISP would like to remind motorcyclists that in Indiana, it is not legal for a motorcycle to pass vehicles along the skip lines.

ISP would also like to remind drivers to keep an eye out for motorcyclists now that the weather is getting warmer.