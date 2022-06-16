ISP warns of online puppy scams

GREENCASTLE — The Indiana State Police Putnamville Post is investigating possible fraud incidents that involve the purchase of puppies on social media platforms.

Citizens have been in contact with people who have puppies for sale.

When the buyer transfers the money into the seller's account, the seller tells them to meet at a certain address.

When they arrive at the address, the buyer has realized they have been scammed and have lost their money.

The Putnamville State Police Post warns all citizens to be wary of scam artists online. Scammers' methods are usually intrusive in your personal and financial information, PSPP said.

PSPP reminds citizens to never give out personal information as many of these scammers will pressure you to.

Tips if you are interested in purchasing a puppy online:

