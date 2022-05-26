ISP: Woman has THC in system and was driving 95 mph before crash injuring three teenagers in March

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and has been charged in connection with a crash that injured three teenagers in Jackson County.

On March 15, 2022, Dakota Mott was driving a 2012 Hyundai in excess of 95 mph when she crashed in the 6600 block of North CR 760 East near Seymour, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash ejected three teenage passengers in Mott’s car. Isaiah Bogard, 15; Kathryn Roy, 17; and Zackery Stout, 18 all suffered serious injuries.

Toxicology results returned that Mott was operating the vehicle under the influence of THC at the time of the crash.

Mott is charged with operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.