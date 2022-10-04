“It’s sad but that’s the reality.” Early morning carjacking caught on surveillance camera

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot in a suspected carjacking early Tuesday on the city's southwest side, police say. The attack was caught on surveillance video.

It happened shortly after midnight at the Sunoco gas station in the 2100 block of West Morris Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. This is near South Belmont Avenue.

Carjacking Surveillance Video

Officers found the woman shot and with her vehicle stolen when they arrived. Police say the woman had stopped for gas when two males approached her to steal her 2007 Honda Accord.

At some point during an exchange between her and the suspects, she was shot. The suspects then took off with her car, which has an Indiana plate of TFC246.

IMPD said the woman's condition was stable when she was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

“That is difficult to understand,” Shavonne Phelps said.

WRTV spoke to multiple people on Tuesday outside of the gas station around lunchtime and a number of them had the same reaction.

“It’s sad but that’s the reality,” Sheona Barraza said.

Barraza a mother of two says that she is very protective of her children – especially around the southwest side.

“It just makes me feel like I must be more cautious and more aware of my surroundings,” Barraza said.